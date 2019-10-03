When Pueblo School District 60 seniors graduate in 2022, they would do so under the tiered Latin Laude Honor System rather than the traditional valedictorian/salutatorian, class-ranking landscape.

Based on cumulative GPA and courses taken, high-achieving D60 seniors would leave the district as Summa Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude or Cum Laude graduates.

During a special meeting Tuesday, the D60 board of education will consider, on second reading, changes to the previously adopted policy that would assign more weight to Honors, Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and college credit courses.

The revisions were suggested by a 32-person Laude Task Force composed of students, parents, teachers and administrators from all four D60 high schools.

During a recent board meeting, Suzanne Morey, assistant superintendent, presented an overview of both the Laude system as adopted by the board and the reasoning behind the recommended revisions.

"The Laude system is the nationally recognized system for identifying excellence in academic achievement used in most U.S. colleges and many U.S. high schools," Morey began. It's a system that allows all D60 students who earn at or above a defined GPA the opportunity to be recognized for their academic achievement.

"The purpose of making this change ... was to ensure all students, regardless of their path to graduation, would be encouraged to select courses that followed their individual career and academic plan, their interests and their post-secondary goals," Morey said.

This change, Morey said, could discourage "point-chasing," or selecting a course based on points rather than a student's interests and college and career goals.

In the current board-adopted policy, no courses are weighted, regardless of rigor. Rather, it is based on a 4.0 GPA with a 10-point percentage range, with 90-100 earning an A, 80-89 earning a B, and so on.

The current policy also complements the tiered system by awarding Laude points — distinction (9 or more points), honors (6 to 8.5) and merit (3 to 5.5) — for each IB, AP and college credit course completed.

Following initial adoption of the policy, district leadership met in the spring with a small group of parents, staff and students to discuss the change. Through these talks, the policy's lack of a weighted GPA, as well as students' potential hesitation to tackle rigorous courses for fear of negatively impacting the GPA, emerged as concerns.

This fall, the district convened a board-supported Laude Task Force to review the policy and potentially suggest revisions.

It is the task force's recommendation that the 4.0 GPA and 10-point grading differential scale continue. Furthermore, Honors courses would be weighted with an additional half-point, and IB, AP and college credit courses with an additional point.

The tiered Laude Honor System would be adjusted by increments of one-fifth of a point to afford any student who does not take weighted courses the opportunity to still achieve the top-tier Summa Cum Laude designation.

In this adjusted scale, Summa Cum Laude is a 3.8 GPA and above; Magna Cum Laude is 3.6-3.79; and Cum Laude is 3.4-3.59.

Additionally, semester honor roll and academic lettering would be aligned to these tiered changes: a 3.8 or higher GPA would earn an academic letter, with a 3.4-3.79 GPA ensuring a place on the honor roll.

Two D60 school parents and members of the task force lobbied the board to adopt the revisions.

"I think the changes address all the concerns," said Melissa DeAngelo. "I think it makes a difference and it will allow these kids to grow."

Ray Hughes told the board the proposed revisions would give D60 students a competitive leg up when applying for college admission and scholarships. Most of the school districts employing the Laude system do so based on a weighted GPA, he told the board.

"I would like the honors classes to be 5.0, because that's what it was before," Hughes said. "But I think it's a fair system — and I consider myself a vocal opponent of this whole thing. But being involved with it, I've come to realize that this might be the wave of the future."

A vital aspect of the proposed revisions, Hughes said, is that students would no longer be discouraged from tackling rigorous courses.

If approved by the board Tuesday, the task force recommended changes would be applied retroactively to the 2018-19 freshman class — the first that would graduate under the Laude system.

Another important part of commencement ceremonies are the scholar addresses.

Per the policy, the method for selecting the top academic speaker would be determined based on the following, in priority order: the Laude Honors Designation earned, the highest state-administered SAT score and the cumulative GPA.

Tuesday's meeting begins at 2 p.m. in the Professional Development Training Room inside the D60 administration building, 315 W. 11th St.

