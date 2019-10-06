Editor's note: Voters in Pueblo School District 60 will this fall consider a $218 million bond issue to repair nearly a dozen schools and build two new high schools to replace East and Centennial. This is the eighth installment in a 12-day series by The Pueblo Chieftain to explain, in detail and by school, how that money would be spent.

In every school district, there always is a small group of exceptional schools with a history of excellence.

Belmont Elementary School is one of Pueblo School District 60's stars. If improvements aren't made to the school building at 31 MacNaughton Road in Belmont, that star may fade and perhaps burn out.

That would be a great loss, because Belmont Elementary serves far more than its immediate geographic community.

"We have 455 students today," Principal Stephanie Smith told The Pueblo Chieftain. "Over the past 10 years, we have averaged about 500 students in preschool through fifth grade. About 200 of those students come here from elsewhere. We are a school of choice, and students choose to come here from the East Side, West Side, South Side, the North Side, even out in the county."

But regardless of the influx of out-of-area students, Belmont Elementary consistently scores well in testing.

"We have always earned a ‘performance’ rating from the state,” Smith said.

But the 63-year-old building needs serious repairs, more than $6 million worth. Most of that is for an HVAC terminal and replacement of wiring and lighting.

"And that includes perimeter lighting," Smith explained. "Our school and grounds really serve as a Belmont park. We always have kids and families here. And we have many requests to use our facility — our fields and our gym, for example. So the outside perimeter lighting really is needed to make our kids and families — as well as school staff — safe."

To the casual observer, the building looks great. The halls and classrooms show no signs of being six decades old.

"Our custodians and maintenance crews do a fantastic job," Smith said. "It's what underneath the building — such as the clay sewer piping, and inside our walls in outdated wiring — that you can't see.

"There always are hiccups, whether in plumbing, heating, cooling. We're trying to use modern technology in an older building, and it is becoming very difficult for the building to handle it."

The success at the school is remarkable when you consider that many students are from low-income families; 75-79% of the students qualify for free and reduced-price lunch.

"Well, a lot of it is stability," said Smith, who for 13 years has been principal of the school. "We have six to seven staff members who went to school here. We have students whose parents and grandparents went here."

Belmont Elementary is a traditional school. But that's partly because it doesn't need the bells and whistles of significant change and innovation to succeed.

"Of course, our mission is aligned to our district’s strategic plan initiatives and core values. We implement initiatives from the district and they are quite good," Smith said. "And we have many initiatives here, such as our peace ambassadors, a group of 12 fifth-graders who work on spreading kindness such as helping students who are struggling. But, no, we don't need drastic changes in the way the school operates.

"... We have something special here," said Smith. "We have roots, longevity of staff, success. And we embrace kindness and inclusion and fight things like bullying."

"This school feels like home,” one student told this reporter.

But even the best of homes needs significant repairs from time to time. And Belmont Elementary's needs are significant.

shenson@chieftain.com

Twitter: @SteveHensonME

Belmont Elementary School

31 MacNaughton Road.Constructed in 1956, 46,346 square feet.Building repair costs in 2017-18 were $105,104; in 2018-19, $16,897.Projected cost of all repairs, with escalation added in, is $6,032,212 (2018 original cost estimate was $5.2 million.)

Planned repairs include:

Replace site sanitary sewer; $147,799.Replace site lighting: $162,011.Replace interior doors: $274,926.HVAC terminal and package units: $2,947,444.Replace lighting and wiring: $1,465,196.Hazardous material removal: $202,807.