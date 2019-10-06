Editor's note: Voters in Pueblo School District 60 will this fall consider a $218 million bond issue to repair nearly a dozen schools and build two new high schools to replace East and Centennial. This is the ninth installment in a 12-day series by The Pueblo Chieftain to explain, in detail and by school, how that money would be spent.

It's always bad news at Heaton Middle School when it rains or when snow melts.

The boiler room floods. Water seeps through gaps in the walls.

Those are only a few of the problems at the Belmont building that would be repaired if Pueblo voters approve a large bond issue later this fall.

"For example, we have a flat roof that was cool years ago as modern buildings were built that way," said Principal Jayme Cardinal-Stangier. "But when we get moisture, it comes into the building through the division between the roof and the walls. The walls have separated from the roof. The water, for example, went into Room 27 and destroyed the whiteboards” — the modern-era version of blackboards that are compatible with computers, projectors, and the internet.

If the bond issue is approved, nearly $4.5 million would be allocated to Heaton. And the repairs would take every penny of that.

"It's like a maze under our building, all of the clay pipes," Cardinal-Stangier said. "Any water we get settles and we have to bring in sump pumps to clear things out. And we've had issues with the sewer piping that runs out the south side of the building."

The school has only limited air conditioning — and while adding air conditioning to the entire building is not part of the bond issue, repairing existing units is included in the price tag.

"We have some wall units in certain rooms, which were computer rooms back in the day," she said. "Now they're leaking and need repair."

Heaton serves about 775 students who come from many locations such as University Park, Eagleridge, Belmont, the East Side and other locations. Eighty percent of the students Comr. from low-income families that qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.

"We don't let those things deter us," Cardinal-Stangier said. "We work hard and succeed at maintaining our students at the performance level.

"Our goal is to prepare our students to be college and workforce-ready," she said. "And we have implemented many changes to help them get ready."

Some of those initiatives include a career-tech education program in which students are exposed to different careers, "such as we have an engineering and manufacturing program.

An example of new innovations that students at Heaton are exposed to is the drafting of a design, then the printing of that design by a special drafting device that produces a three-dimensional product.

"And the school exposes the students to the rest of the community," said District 60 spokesman Dalton Sprouse. "Today, (Sept. 11), for example, 100 kids went to the 9/11 event at the Riverwalk area."

"We also have taken students to every college up and down the Front Range and also Alamosa, except for Fort Collins, and we'll get there," Cardinal-Stangier said. "We want them to see the opportunities out there."

Heaton is a national leader in the AVID program — Advancement via Individual Determination — whose goals include getting first-generation students into college.

"This always had been a traditional middle school, but we have implemented a number of programs to better help our students get ready for the next step — high school — then college and the work place after that.

"But our building just needs work," said Cardinal-Stangier, who has been principal at Heaton for six years. "Our HVAC system can't even get heat to the classrooms at the ends of our building. And the flooding and sewer issues are significant. We hold our breath every day wondering which bathroom floods."

"There are a lot of special things at Heaton. We have changed the culture here. All of us, students and staff, are doing a better job of working together, of working to be kind to each other, to push each other toward goals."

But, as she said, the building itself needs significant help. And if those problems continue to grow, it would be difficult for the staff and students to continue to evolve and improve, she said.

Heaton Middle School

6 Adair Road.Constructed in 1961, 97,986 square feet.Building repair costs in 2017/18 were $29,604; and in 2018/19, $14,876.Projected cost of all repairs, with 2020 escalation added in, is $4,464,215 (2018 original cost was $3.848 million.)

Planned repairs include

Engineering study for foundation slab: $41,807.Replace site storm water sewer system: $143,184.Replace interior doors: $635,012.Domestic water distribution system: $176,874.Replace HVAC distribution system: $2,422,896.Hazardous material removal: $428,688.