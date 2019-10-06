Fremont Economic Development Corp. hosted the "Shark Tank" like competition

CANON CITY — Entrepreneurs were showered with $13,000 in prize money Thursday during a “Shark Tank” like competition hosted by Fremont Economic Development Corp.

A total of 13 new business ideas were pitched during the 2019 Business to Business Fall Roundup Bull Session. The top prize of $4,000, awarded by the city of Canon City, was given to The Cup and Cone Owner Jeri Fry who wants to add a bagel bakery to her ice cream and coffee shop at 331 Royal Gorge Blvd.

Fry said her goal is to have more steady year-round business and be able to offer more jobs.

“I must expand to stay in business and I can employ more kids,” Fry said of her plan, pointing out minimum wage has gone up from $7.64 an hour when she started the business to $12 an hour.

The top high school prize of $1,500 went to Brooklynn Boster and Mackenzie Teter of Cotopaxi High School who plan to create a miniature Go-Pro like camera. The students said the waterproof cameras can be used by rafters and will be small enough to fit in a pocket.

The cameras will be more convenient to use than bulkier Go Pros and cameras. The students estimated the cost to make the cameras will be $135 and they will sell for $195 each.

Second place in the adult category went to Kathleen Conners who was awarded $3,500 to start her “I Dream” podcast business.

“Reporters cover so many powerful stories that sometimes the tales permeate our dreams,” Connors said during her pitch. “I’m just one voice of a new homegrown podcast yakking about local stories, engaging listeners to the point that they can’t wait to come see our famous valley.”

Third place in the adult category, the people’s choice award of $2,500 went to Wyatt Reed for his Fire Age Design Tiny Home business idea. Reed wants to teach others how to build off-the-grid tiny homes that can be taken apart and stored or shipped when not in use.

Other student winners were second place $1,000 prize winner Gage Nix, of Canon City, who wants to put his artistic skills to work through an art and graphic design business and people’s choice $500 award winner Dalton Cloninger, of Canon City, whose Simitry Studios will make 3D models and animation.

The stakes for the competition were particularly high during the event thanks to the $4,000 sponsorship by the city of Canon City, which was added to the $9,000 that Fremont Economic Development Corp and other sponsors chipped in for prize money.

