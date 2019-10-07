The eighth-ranked La Junta High School football team will begin Tri-Peaks League play today as it will host Woodland Park. It is also the Tigers' Homecoming game and kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

The Panthers are a much improved team from last year.

"They're a lot better than they were last year," said LJ coach Ty Buderus. "They're a really good team. They're all spread. They run the ball a little bit and throw it and they're very dangerous. We're going to have to be on our game to defend them this week."

The Panthers primarily line up in the spread on offense.

"They're usually three or four wide," Buderus said. "They also use the shotgun and do some running out of that."

On defense, Woodland Park had also been very strong.

"They line up in a 4-4 and a cover-three," Buderus said. "That's what we've seen them do so far."

The series

The teams have played three previous times with the Tigers winning all three games. In fact, La Junta has scored at least 40 points in all three meetings. The Tigers won 46-6 in 1990, 41-13 in 1991 and 40-0 last year.

"It's kind of a new series for us, but we've seen them the last three years, and they've gotten better every year," Buderus said. "They have some good kids up there, and we're going to have to be ready to play on Friday."

Last week

The Tigers improved to 3-1 on the season after they defeated Raton (N.M.) 33-14 last Thursday at Tiger Stadium.

"The kids played well," Buderus said. "We came out and got up early on them. We had a lot of mistakes, but we found a way to win and we just have to keep that momentum going."

The Panthers are also 3-1 after they defeated Battle Mountain 19-18 last Friday in Edwards.

Injury report

Buderus reports just a few injuries this week.

"No new injuries," Buderus said. "We have a few guys who are banged up, but they seem to recover pretty quick. So we're still pretty healthy."

Next week

La Junta will host Elizabeth next Friday at 7 p.m. Woodland Park will host Lamar also next Friday at 7 p.m.

