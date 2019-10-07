Drivers, start your engines and head to the La Junta Raceway on Saturday morning: Rocky Mountain Vintage Racing returns to La Junta after a 10-year hiatus for a weekend of revving engines, squealing tires and breakneck speed.



Alright, so locals won't be able to race in this weekend's event, but they will be able to watch and wave on the experienced vintage racers on Saturday and Sunday.



"We're excited to be back," said Golden, Colo., vintage racer Lori Bush-Engel "It's been 10 years. Our group, Rocky Mountain Vintage Racing, we love this track, it's a fun track. I actually went to driver's school here, a bunch of us did. So it's a great track to be back at. It's going to be a lot of fun."



Bush-Engel is participating in the races to be held Saturday and Sunday. She drives a Volkswagen, number 36, in the Formula Vee races. Bush-Engel, who arrived at the La Junta Raceway on Friday, was among the first of 67 anticipated racers traveling to La Junta for races this weekend.



Races are timed and take place on the La Junta Raceway, a 1.2-mile long track that loops around with both left and right turns along the way - a caveat that differentiates road course racing from track racing, according to Bush-Engel. The raceway is currently the oldest active racetrack in Colorado and was built on old WWII bomber runways near the La Junta Airport, said Allan Lasater, who is responsible for organizing Rocky Mountain Vintage Racing's return to the lower Arkansas Valley.



Lasater drew attention to something he found symbolic about the fast approaching event: drivers with vintage cars are returning to race on the oldest active track in the state. Lasater was hard at work on Friday greeting the first vintage racing arrivals and preparing the track for Saturday morning, an activity that includes removing any debris from the track, filling cracks and other maintenance.



"We have five different groups: Formula Vee cars, Formula 4; Small-Bore, Mid-Bore and Big-Bor - Big and Mid are together," said Bush-Engel. "Then we have a fifth group this weekend, which they are an exception group where it's not our standard four groups . . .



"Let's say you have a '67 Corvette. If you have a 2000 Corvette you won't be in the vintage part, but you might be in the fifth group that we're offering now. They are timed races, and we have practice and qualifying. People can plan on being at the track from 8 in the morning until 3 p.m. and we race all day long."



The club racers of Rocky Mountain Vintage Racing will spend Friday practicing on the track and familiarizing themselves with its layout.

"At the end of the month we have the SCCA, and that's going to be a huge event," said Lasater. "We're going to have a chili cook-off and an antique car show. We'll give rides and at lunch time on Sunday for donations, the proceeds are going to be donated to a charity.

"There's a lot happening with that, and that's at the end of the month."



A food truck will be available for attendees and the races are free to watch for spectators.

cburney@ljtdmail.com