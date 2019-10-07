Carolyn Moreno presented the Colorado Best Start Program at Woodruff Memorial Library in the morning and Las Animas/Bent County Library District in the afternoon on Monday. Eight were present to see the video and receive their boxes at the 10 a.m. presentation.



Baby Boxes were created in an effort to lessen the Sudden Infant Deaths by providing a safe place to lay down your baby while the baby is being supervised by adults.



Moreno drives the Colorado Best Start Program van and presents the program by herself. The Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation is responsible for its contents - information and the handy baby boxes. She did suggest line-drying the cotton sheets in the boxes to prevent shrinkage. A mattress is also included in the baby box.



Leandra Ames from Rocky Ford had been delayed, but came in later to get information about breast feeding and a baby box for her expected little boy this fall. “My sister showed me the video, and it had a lot of helpful information about breast feeding,” said Ames.



Moreno said, “Don’t worry if you couldn’t get here this morning. Just watch the video on our website at https://rmchildren.org> best-start-program and get a baby box at Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center.” She was be at the Las Animas/Bent County Library District in the afternoon.





