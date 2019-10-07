The Otero Museum is serving its 27th annual Chuckwagon Dinner Festival 5:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at the museum in La Junta, 218 Anderson St. (right across Third Street from El Azteca). This museum, if you have not had the tour as a child, has seven buildings and display areas open for you to visit. They even have the old glass-topped gas pumps, along with a ’49 Chevy, not to mention the stagecoach that served the area in the stagecoach building. There’s also an old grocery store, Sciumbato’s, with a meat counter, coffee grinder, candy jars - basically the works. There’s also a one-room school house and a Firehouse building with vintage firetrucks.



The meal is either Ham and beans prepared by Jerrilea Karney or old-fashioned beef stew. Side dishes are coleslaw, relishes and cornbread. Dessert is homemade pie furnished by the ladies of the Higbee Get-Together Club.



Entertainment is by Larry Hall, Dwayne and Debbie. It’s advertised as background music, but people have been known to get up and dance.



This is one of their two fund-raisers a year. The other is a wine-tasting in the spring. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children. Before their nonprofit status, this was the only income that kept the museum going. Nowadays they get grants to help along their efforts, but it’s still essentially the main support of the museum.



Tickets are available from board members - Roy Fritch, Leonard Walgren, Sharon Kolomitz, Dave Hill, Christine Wynne, Angela Ayala, Pat Malott, Kathy Parker or by calling the museum 384-7500 and leaving a message. Tickets will also be available at the door. It is a good idea to come early, though they never run out of food (except for the beef stew).