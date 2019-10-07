The Las Animas Trojans football team hosted the Holly Wildcats at Jack LaSalle Trojan Field last Friday night. In a game featuring two teams who had not yet won a game, the Trojans and Wildcats both looked to etch a 1 in the win column.

The Wildcats started strong and kept pouring it on in the first half. The Trojans were unable to stop the combination of the run and pass attack from the Wildcats who put 44 unanswered points on the board in the first half.

With a running clock in the second, the Trojans were able to score twice. Once on a 20 yard run from Markus Vigil, and another on a 75 yard dash by Caden Morlan.

The Trojans ended the night falling 52-12.

This week the Trojans host the Hoehne Farmers. The Trojans do have reasons to be optimistic as they should have a full team dressed with all players cleared and ready to play. Those players include Cutter Nichols and James Zook who were major contributors last season. Game time for Friday is 7pm at Jack LaSalle Trojan Field.