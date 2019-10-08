The Chieftain publishes community briefs in Wednesday and Sunday editions. Please send your announcements at least one week prior to these publication dates to city@chieftain.com.

Pueblo County hall of famers sought

The Pueblo County High School Alumni Foundation is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame, Class of 2020, which recognizes graduates who have made significant contributions to the community and/or contributed service to the prestige and progress of Pueblo County High School.

Hall of Fame nominees must have graduated from Pueblo County at least 10 years ago.

Nominees must have achieved a high degree of success in his/her professional field, and alumni may be may be nominated based on an act of bravery or heroism, or be recognized for community service or outstanding citizenship.

Pueblo County faculty, administration, staff, parents and volunteers may be considered, even if they are not alumni, if they have sound credentials as a significant contributor to the school and the community at large. Sitting members of the alumni foundation board are not eligible for nomination.



The nomination form is available at pchsalumnifoundation.org and the deadline for nominations is Oct. 31, 2019.



Pueblo County graduates wishing to become involved in the foundation may write to PCHSAF@gmail.com or on visit the foundation's Facebook page.

CSU-Pueblo to hold

candidate forum Thursday

The Colorado State University-Pueblo Political Science Club and the League of Women Voters will present “A Night with the Candidates” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Occhiato University Center Ballroom at the CSU-Pueblo campus.

The candidate forum will include Pueblo City Council and Pueblo District 60 school board candidates.

The public is encouraged to attend and the facility is handicap accessible.

The League’s nonpartisan Voter Guide is available at the Pueblo libraries and the chambers of commerce and at any LWV event. The information is available online at Vote411 and lwvpueblo.org.

For more information, call 549-2156.

Pueblo West Community

Clean Up Saturday

The annual Pueblo West Community Clean Up is scheduled from 8 a.m.to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Streets Division of the Pueblo West Public Works, 280 E. McCulloch Blvd.

Cost is $20 per ticket and allows one level pickup load of waste. Tickets are available for purchase from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Pueblo West Chamber of Commerce, 63 E. Spaulding Ave. and Snap Fitness, 109 E. Industrial Blvd.

Items that will be accepted include appliances without Freon, mattresses, furniture, passenger tires are $5 each with a limit of 12 tires, metal scrap,

branches less than 6 feet long, weeds and leaves must be in tied bags and scrap lumber.

Items that will not be accepted include household trash, freezers, refrigerators, air conditioners, liquids or hazardous waste, paint, oil, antifreeze, car batteries or solvents, televisions, computers, asbestos materials, bricks or cement blocks, sod, soil, rock or stumps.

Disposal and recycling information in Pueblo West and Pueblo is available through Recycle Coach at pueblohealth.org or download the Recycle Coach app.

Pickup is available for seniors and disabled.

For more information, call Pueblo West Chamber of Commerce 647-9086.

Rescue Mission to hold

coat and sleeping bag drive

The Pueblo Rescue Mission will conduct The Coat and Sleeping Bag Challenge. In partnership with the Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen, the distribution will be held the week of Oct. 14.

Donations of gently used coats and sleeping bags will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 728 W. Fourth St.

For more information, call Kathy at 251-2136 or by email at kathryncline@yahoo.com.

Mental health event

scheduled Oct. 19

A Mental Health Forum and Fair is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at 10 University Circle. Guest speakers will present from 1 to 3 p.m.

The gathering will include agencies and organizations with information on resources and support concerning mental illness and addiction.

There is no cost to attend.

Guest speakers will cover areas concerning how mental illness and addiction affects families, the person experiencing the issues and faith communities. Learning to address and speak openly about this is a first step in mental health.

Prizes will be given randomly to attendees.

Fermenting classes

Colorado State University Extension Pueblo County will hold Fermenting classes.

Extension Agent Laura Griffin will present the classes.

The class will cover equipment needed, acceptable processing methods and how to preserve fermented foods. Participants will learn how to make and preserve sauerkraut, kim chee and other products.

The class is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30 at 701 Court St., Suite C.

Cost is $10 per class. Space is limited.

Participants must register by Oct. 23.

To register, participants should mail or bring cash or check only to the CSU Extension-Pueblo County office. Make the check payable to Pueblo County Extension Program Fund.

To register online by credit card go to: pueblo.extension.colostate.edu/canning/

Industrial help meeting

Oct. 24 at CSU-Pueblo

Leaders of the Colorado Hemp Advancement and Management Plan have scheduled a third public meeting on regulatory and economic issues surrounding industrial hemp.

The meeting is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Occhiato Student Center Ballroom South at Colorado State University Pueblo, 2200 Bonforte Blvd.

The meeting will be held in partnership with CSU Pueblo’s Institute for Cannabis Research for the purpose of gathering public feedback on how Colorado can establish and promote Colorado’s new hemp industry.

Issues to be discussed will involve the supply chain of hemp from seed to market. Topics include research and development, cultivation, testing, transportation, processing, manufacturing and banking and insurance.

The meeting is open to the public.

For more information or to register, call 303-869-9103.