BIRTHS

Gruber: Born to Emily Earwood and Hunter Gruber, Pueblo, a daughter, Oct. 5 at Parkview Medical Center.

Hepp: Born to Tiffany and Noah Hepp, Pueblo West, a son, Oct. 7 at Parkview Medical Center.

Sumida: Born to Desiree and Steven Sumida, Pueblo, a son, Oct. 7 at Parkview Medical Center.

DEATHS

PUEBLO

Oct. 7

Pineda: Bernadette Pineda, 53. Funeral & Cremation Care of Colorado, Pueblo West.

Robson: Donald N. Robson, 72. Roselawn.

Sais: Debbie W. Sais, 62. T.G. McCarthy.

Oct. 6

Christensen: Toni (Butkovich) Christensen, 70. T.G. McCarthy.

Ciddio: Ronald A. Ciddio, 63. Romero.

Ortiz: Cecilio "Roman" Ortiz, 52. Angelus.

Stroo: Billie Marie Stroo, 88. Imperial.

Oct. 4

Keahey: Jesse Truman Keahey, 88. Montgomery & Steward.

Oct. 3

Flancher: Sylvia E. Flancher, 87. Davis.

Sept. 29

Brown: Richard Brown, 62. Angelus.

CANON CITY

Martinez: Mary A. Martinez, 93, Canon City, Oct. 4. Holt, Canon City.

PUEBLO WEST

Getts: James Clarence Getts, 77, Pueblo West, Oct. 4. Pueblo west Funeral Home, Pueblo West.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA

Provost: Calvin Lewis Provost, 72, Charleston, South Carolina, formerly of Pueblo, Sept. 18. Stuhr Funeral Home, Charleston.