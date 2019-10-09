Brianna Wilk, from Las Animas, has been named editor of the 48th edition of Chinook. Chinook is a literary publication highlighting student and community writing and art, published annually at Otero Junior College. Wilk graduated from OJC in May, and is now a University Colorado Denver student through OJC’s T-Prep partnership, and plans to tech fifth grade upon completion.

The theme for this year is The Roaring Twenties. “I think everything about the 1920’s had a cool aesthetic and visual appeal,” Wilk said. “There will be lots of colors and gold, and highlight the flappers and jazz of the era.”

Wilk decided to undertake the editing of Chinook because she loves writing, and she thinks the leadership role will help her gain many valuable skills, like compartmentalizing, scheduling, and time management. She encourages everyone to consider submitting an entry, and have fun with his or her creative sides. Submissions for the 2020 Chinook can include poetry, essays, short stories and artwork.

The literary magazine Chinook enters its 48th year in the Arkansas Valley with this edition. Chinook, meaning warm wind, was introduced to the Otero Junior College campus by veteran professor, Dr. Tim Walsh, who sponsored the publication for roughly 25 years.

Over the years, it has supported hundreds of writers' voices through poetry, essays, short stories, and art work. Submissions in each year's addition are not only from the La Junta area, but also from surrounding schools, businesses and community members.

Any form of original creative writing or art may be submitted, including poetry (24 lines or less), short stories and essays (1,500 words or less), and two dimensional artwork. All submissions must be original and not previously published. Written works should be submitted in Microsoft Word.

The magazine is printed in color and offers a vivid showcase for artwork such as oil, pastel, watercolor, pencil sketch, graphic design and photography. Visual arts pieces of work must be scanned and submitted as large, high-quality image in JPEG format.

Please include your name, address, e-mail address, telephone number, OJC instructor or school (if not OJC), and a title for each work. Items without a title will not be considered. All writing and art submissions must be received by Feb. 28, 2020 at midnight; no exceptions.

Email submissions can be sent to at: at chinooksubmissions@gmail.com. In the email, include the title of the work and the first and last name, mailing address, phone number and email address of the contributor. Contributors who do not have email or Internet access, may mail submissions to: Otero Junior College, c/o Christina Stork, Humanities Center, Room 108, 1802 Colorado Ave., and La Junta, CO 81050.

For more information, call Christina Stork at 719-384-6847, or visit the website at: https://www.ojc.edu/about/publications/chinook/. A reception to thank and feature all the contributors will be held after publication.