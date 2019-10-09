New graduation requirements mandated by the State of Colorado are forcing high schools around the state, including Pueblo West High School, to help students meet those requirements.

Effective for the graduating class of 2021, Colorado high school seniors must compete a standardized test element in order to qualify for graduation. In the past, local school boards across the state followed different rules in determining a student's eligibility to graduate, and the new statewide guidelines push districts to each follow the same rules, at least when it comes to standardized testing.

At Pueblo West High School and in Pueblo County School District 70, that means creating pathways for every student toward graduation.

"Because there's now a test component tied to their graduation," Pueblo West High School principal Chris James said, "there are multiple ways kids can earn their post-secondary readiness tied to a skills assessment."

The State of Colorado has outlined more than 12 road maps for students to qualify for graduation, each designed to meet the needs of a variety of different students with different circumstances, goals, and learning styles. Students must meet minimum scores in math and English aptitude in order to graduate.

Some of those options include a minimum ACT score of 18 in English and 19 in Math, or an SAT score of at least 470 in English and 500 in math.

In the SAT, James said, there is a gap that needs to be closed between the average Pueblo West High School student and the minimum requirements. At the very least, students must earn a combined score of 970 in the SAT while also meeting the English and math benchmarks. Last year, James said the Pueblo West High School average SAT score was 955.

"Everybody here takes the SAT, but not everybody is going to meet that benchmark," James said. "Our (average SAT score of 955) is the highest in Pueblo, but we need to work toward meeting those state standards."

The requirements also allow for standardized tests other than the SAT that might align more an individual student.

Students can alternatively reach test score minimums on either the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB), the ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificate exam, the Classic ACCUPLACER, or the Next Generation ACCUPLACER.

Students can also qualify through Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate (IB) study, concurrent enrollment with a college or university, a "Capstone" professional portfolio, or with an industry certificate.

"If you look at the multiple opportunities that students have," Pueblo West High School assistant principal Mark Koopman said, "every test is testing something different. If they don't fare well on the SAT, take the ACT. If they don't fare well on the ACT, take the ACCUPLACER, and so on. There are built-in levels to find a road to success depending on the outcome the student is looking for."

Armed Services-bound students will gravitate toward the ASVAB, students interested in a trade will likely pursue an industry certificate or concurrent enrollment at a community college, while traditional college-bound students will excel in the ACT or SAT, among others.

The new requirements, though, allows school districts to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach in testing students, Pueblo West High School assistant principal Cheryl Vincent said.

"These requirements give a more comprehensive body of evidence to look at for each student," Vincent said, "more than just a one-snapshot piece."

The new requirements present new challenges, James said, but he sees it as an opportunity to better reach students, making earlier impacts on students that might have otherwise fallen through the cracks as well as making the value of a high school diploma more important, readying students for their eventual goals.

"Our community needs to go back to understanding that education is important," James said, "not just in Pueblo West but the entire Pueblo County. We need to start showing kids in the community what it means to be successful in education. If you want to make a reasonable living, kids need to get some post-secondary training, no matter what that looks like, and (new graduation requirements) help in that."

