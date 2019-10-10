First hard freeze

A freeze warning has been issued for the Arkansas Valley by the National Weather Service out of Pueblo from 6 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.

Meteorologist John Kalina said that Thursday night will see the first hard freeze of the year. Sub-freezing temps in the teens can be expected until Friday afternoon. Accompanying the freeze warning is a 20% chance of snow showers in the evening as well as a 30% chance of snow from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the warning a hard freeze will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, it can also possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Preparations for the freeze listed by the NWS are to wrap, drain or let outdoor water pipes drain slowly so they do not freeze or burst.

It was also advised to take the necessary steps to ensure you protect tender plants from the cold as soon as possible. Finally for those who have an in-ground sprinkler system it is recommended to drain them and cover outdoor pipes to prevent freezing.

For pets, the American Veterinary Medical Association says that no pets should be left outside for long periods in below-freezing weather. And with temps expected to reach the teens tonight, leaving pets outside would be unsafe according to the veterinary association.

For more information about the freeze warning you can visit weather.org to learn more.

