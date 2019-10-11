The dissonance between the Rocky Ford City Council members and the regular attendees of the meetings has been apparent for months.

The current iteration of city council and many concerned citizen haven't always seen eye to eye on issues. With only two more meetings left before a new mayor and council takes over, two citizens voiced their displeasure with the council Tuesday night.

The first person to take the mic during the first citizen participation portion of the meeting was Thomas Martin. Martin, who is running for Mayor this November, asked the council members if he could place his signs near the welcome monument to Rocky Ford.

Martin was rebuffed on his request by the council members after Mayor J.R. Thompson said the monument was city property. The only way he could put his sign there, they said, was if it was private or public property.

“I don’t think state statutes allow us to do that,” Thompson said.

Martin also raised issue with the lack of posts about the mayoral candidates in the Rocky Ford Gazette, which is owned by Thompson.

“Also, since we're running for mayor I haven’t seen anything posted about the candidates in the newspaper,” Martin said.

The only thing he said he has seen about the election in the paper was about a debate at the Grand Theater and he wondered if the city had any other plans for the election.

“That debate at the Grand Theater is put on by the Association of Federal Employees, it is not put on by the city.” Thompson went on to say, “We simply let them use the venue.”

Shelly Bauer was one of the last people to make her way to the podium Tuesday night. She started off by saying, “I’ve been the bane of the existence of this council for the last 20 years.”

She went on to talk about how she was impressed by council member Cuco Ruiz and his engagement with Rocky Ford citizens on Facebook. The example she brought up was a recent post by Ruiz where he asked for suggestions about the city so he could perform a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis on the city.

“With his drive and determination and love for this community I feel he will accomplish great things here,” she said.

What impressed her was the amount of good feedback she said she saw Ruiz receive from his post. She said that in the future that she hopes he continues to ask the questions no one else has.

“I have a long list of issues that need remedy, but I will not present it to this council. You have had the time and opportunity to address the needs of this community and you have been found wanting,” she said.

Instead of presenting her issues to the community she said she will wait to present them to the new city council that will be voted in Nov. 5.

“And maybe the new council will put the citizens' needs above their own agendas,” she said.

In other news from the meeting an audit presentation took place. The biggest recommendation by the presenters was to build up reserves in the water and sewer fund, as well as to stop making transfers out of those funds. This suggestion was made because the city may need to make upgrades to those areas as new regulations come out.

The next Rocky Ford City Council meeting is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 203 S Main Street.

