The Rocky Ford High School volleyball team took a 2-1 sets lead in its match with Hoehne on Tuesday at the Melondome. However, the visiting Lady Farmers won the last two sets to defeat the Lady Meloneers.

The first set began with the teams exchanging sideouts. Rocky then went on a 5-0 run to take a 7-3 lead.

Hoehne closed to within 8-6, but the Lady Meloneers ran off five straight points again and extended their lead to 14-7.

The Lady Farmers reduced their deficit to 14-9, but the Lady Meloneers recorded yet another 5-0 run for a 19-9 advantage.

Hoehne was able to close within 21-13, however, Rocky scored four of the last eight points for a 25-16 win in set No. 1.

The Lady Farmers took a 4-0 lead to begin the second set. The Lady Meloneers then went on an 8-2 run and took an 8-6 edge.

Hoehne recovered and took a 9-8 lead. The Lady Farmers led 13-12, however, they scored four straight points for a 17-12 advantage.

The teams exchanged sideouts again before Hoehne went on a 4-2 rally for a 23-17 lead. Rocky Ford narrowed the margin to 23-19, but the Lady Farmers scored the final two points for a 25-19 win.

The Lady Meloneers took a 3-2 lead in the third set, but the Lady Farmers took the lead at 5-3. Rocky had a 4-1 run for a 7-6 edge, but Hoehne scored four straight to take a 10-7 lead.

The Lady Meloneers then ran off seven consecutive points, with Gracie Moreland slamming three kills, to go in front at 14-10. After a brief Lady Farmers sideout, Rocky finished the set on an 11-1 run to win the third set 25-12.

Hoehne came out red-hot for the fourth set, scoring the first four points. Rocky scored two in a row, but the Lady Farmers went on a 4-0 run for an 8-2 advantage.

The Lady Meloneers scored three straight points, however, the Lady Farmers ran off seven unanswered points to stretch their lead to 15-5.

Rocky whittled the deficit to 16-8, but Hoehne scored four in a row. The Lady Meloneers responded with an 8-2 run, but the Lady Farmers scored two straight and led 24-16.

The Lady Meloneers didn't say die, however, scoring eight straight points to tie the score at 24-24. But the Lady Farmers scored the final two points for a 26-24 win.

Rocky Ford took a 5-2 lead to start the fifth and final set, however, Hoehne scored six straight for an 8-5 edge. The teams again exchanged sideouts before the Lady Farmers scored four consecutive points for a 14-8 lead.

The Lady Meloneers made one last charge, closing to within 14-10. However, Averie Navarette slammed the final kill for the Lady Farmers to give them the fifth set 15-10.

Leading the Rocky hitting game was Lily Hancock with 16 kills, followed by Moreland with 10, Nevaeh Rodriguez with seven and Alissia Morris with five.

Teagan Mendoza-Werner led in assists with 28, and Moreland led in service aces with two.

Rocky Ford (9-5, 6-2 Santa Fe League) will host Crowley County today. The C team match begins at 4:30 p.m.

