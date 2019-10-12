Rocky Mountain Realty agents of the month for September are: Rudy Stupar, first place; Team Familia (Ed Vigil and Michelle Gonzales), second place; and Juanita Gonzales, third place.

Pueblo Home Realty's agent of the month for September is: Cris Salerno. She also was named lister of the month and salesperson of the month.

RE/MAX Associates agents of the month for September are: Kendall Curtis, first place; Kristy Chavez, second place; and Brittany Martinez, third place.

Rocky Mountain Realty has two new agents. They are: Jacqui Carson, 964-4093, jacqui@rockymountainrealty.biz; and

Laura Buckallew, 994-0417, laura@rockymountainrealty.biz.