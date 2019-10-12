EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has graphic content.

Tears dripped one by one over Valerie Brooke’s blackened right eye as she described what she called "23 hours of torture."

Multiple fractures have her left cheek numb. She has bleeding in her brain and other bumps and bruises all around the back of her head.

The scattered injuries, she said, are all by the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Jeremy Ryan Sisson, who is still on the run.

“I am living in fear every day. It has been mental torture for me,” Brooke said, fighting tears and throwing her hands into the air during an interview with The Pueblo Chieftain.

“He beat the holy heck out of me. I was tortured for 23 hours. It wasn’t that he came home drunk and then said, ‘I am going back to the bar.’ I didn’t just get smacked.”

Brooke said she also was raped and held captive at gunpoint. She later escaped in a frantic sprint to her car.

“I always thought of myself as a fighter. You know, nobody is going to do that to me. I will fight and get away. You know, I tried and I got bit and hit and I never tried again. All I did was tried to be compliant with whatever he said,” she said dabbing at tears with a tissue.

The Chieftain does not identify people who file criminal complaints of sexual assault, unless they step forward publicly as Brooke has done.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance to locate Sisson, 39, who is wanted on a felony arrest warrant after he broke into Brooke’s home in Rye and repeatedly assaulted her overnight Sept. 18.

Deputies responded to the home on Cuerna Verde Road around 6:30 p.m. on a report that a 61-year-old woman had been assaulted by an ex-boyfriend. When deputies arrived, they found Brooke being treated by Rye Fire personnel for serious injuries sustained during the assault.

Brooke told deputies that the suspect broke into her home and began assaulting her and forced her to remain there until she was finally able to escape the next afternoon and call for help.

Brooke, who first moved to Colorado in 2003, met Sisson after going through what she called a “messy” divorce. They were friends at first and started dating in 2016.

The couple living was living together on-again and off-again until July when Brooke said she suspected that he had been stealing from one of her bank accounts.

She canceled all of her credit cards and filed charges against Sisson with the sheriff’s office.

Sisson was arrested on a warrant related to the theft report Brooke filed. She said he spent time in jail until Sept. 16.

She said he blamed her for everything.

On Sept. 18, Brooke, 61, said she came home from school at about 3:30 p.m. and started to notice things out of place and that one of her dogs was in at crate.

“When I walked into the home, I had already known that he had been there. I had no reason to fear him,” Brooke said.

She said she didn’t realize that he was capable of violence until the day of her attack.

She said she figured that she would eventually have a face-to-face conversation with Sisson, but that nothing physical would happen.

“He sent me a suicide note only to me. It was like official. Like something he would send to a hospital or something,” Brooke said.

After telling Sisson’s sister about the note, the sister called the sheriff’s office. The sheriff's office sent deputies out to Brooke's home, then left.

“Within 15 minutes, I am sitting in my chair watching television and his head pops right here,” she said moving her hands in front of her face.

“He didn’t bust in the door. He came in through somewhere else and said, ‘Oh, I bet you’re surprised to see me.’”

He then allegedly grabbed her by the hair and drug her into the kitchen and threw whiskey all over her.

“He took a big gulp and handed it to me and said, ‘You might want some of this for what is going to happen to you,’” Brooke said.

“I feared for my life when he poked his head around the chair.”

She said she begged him to stop. She said he threatened her life and asked her how she wanted to die several times.

“I didn’t want to die. I wanted to live.”

Sisson allegedly forced Brooke into the bedroom where more violence occurred.

"I don't remember all of it," she said.

The next morning, Brooke said Sisson forced her to walk with him to a nearby creek.

"I just grabbed a robe and put on tennis shoes and we sat there for probably two hours," Brooke said.

"That's when the mental torture started."

Brooke said Sisson asked her several more times, "How do you want to die?"

The verbal abuse continued through the day. She said he didn't strike her, but continued to tell her "awful things."

She said he later sexually abused her and later told her that he was over his "psycho rant."

Brooke said the whole time he had a gun that he stole from her. She said Sisson had left the house after threatening to kill himself. He told her he would not go back to jail and walked out the front door.

Brooke then called the sheriff’s office and ran out to her car because she didn’t think there was time to wait for deputies to arrive. She said she heard three gunshots, but said she didn’t think he shot at her.

“I didn’t look back. I didn’t turn my head. I ran to my car, got in my car and went to the top of my drive to wait for emergency vehicles,” Brook recalled.

She said she believes that Sisson is still alive.

Her scars show only half the damage.

“On the inside, I am broken. I am not myself. I am not living a life. I can’t go home. I don’t have all my animals with me,” Brooke said in a pitiful weep.

“They don’t see this,” she said clutching at her heart.

“They don’t see the months of therapy and help that I am going to need to try and get back whole.”

She said the community and her friends have really helped.

“As soon as it happened they just took over to take care of my four dogs, my four cats, three horses.”

Deputies searched the home, property and surrounding area for Sisson but have been unable to locate him. Deputies are continuing to search for Sisson in the Greenhorn Mountain area which is where he is believed to be hiding out, according to the PCSO.

Sisson is described as 6-foot-4, 225 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered to be armed and dangerous as the victim reported he was in possession of a handgun at the time of the alleged assault.

Brooke said she came forward to warn others and to make aware the seriousness of domestic violence.

“He’s good looking. He’s charming,” she said.

“I don’t want someone else to be a victim… This is the only time I have ever been physically abused.”

“It was someone I knew, which really hurts your heart and your soul... The part that scares me the most is that whenever I do go home ... ,” she said and then paused and looked at the ground before continuing.

“He can show up.”

Sisson is sought by the PCSO on a multiple felony warrants, including felony domestic violence, in connection to the incident. Anyone with information on Sisson’s whereabouts is asked to by the PCSO to contact the department at 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 542-7867.

