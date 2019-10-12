Name: Larry Atencio

Age: 71

Occupation: Retired, substitute teacher in District 60

Political experience: City Council member 2007-2011 and 20016-present

What are your qualifications for City Council and why do you feel you are the best candidate? Through my tenure on City Council and my education and my involvement in the many organizations I’m involved in, I believe I have a real good grasp on the issues and problems that we face in our city. I support the organizations that deal with issues that I’m not directly involved in and can understand the efforts they are bringing forward.

As for qualifications: Undergraduate degrees in mechanical and industrial engineering from Colorado State University-Pueblo. Master's Degree in public administration from the University of Northern Colorado. Adjunct faculty at Pueblo Community College and CSU-Pueblo. Active in many organizations and community boards throughout my lifelong residency in Pueblo.

Name: Thomas Carrigan

Age: 67

Occupation: President of Eastside Action Support Team, a non-profit

Political experience: None

What are your qualifications for City Council and why do you feel you are the best candidate? As a young man, I enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era War. It was there that I learned of the importance of team work to accomplish the mission. Years later, these leadership principles and values are at the forefront of everything I do.

I am currently the president of Eastside Action Support Team, a Commissioner on the Pueblo Human Relations Commission, The President of the Risley Booster Club, and was a committee member for the Pueblo Food System Project. I volunteer with the Disaster Preparedness team on the Medical Response Team at Pueblo City/County Health and Environment Department. My background and experience is as diverse as the needs of our district.

I believe I can best serve our district because I have listened to and heard what the residents want. They want clean, safe neighborhoods, local access to food and groceries, property values that increase, not decrease, and an environment to encourage business and jobs.

Through my efforts with non-profits and community organizations, I already have started the work for a better district. I will bring to City Council my knowledge of the area's organizations, their goals, their plans, their projects, their successes and failures. By working together with City Council, much can be achieved and duplication of effort is eliminated. Like most Puebloans, I have to live within my means. I don't believe in throwing money at a problem without first trying to explore all the options. Tax increases should be a last resort and approved by the voters.

Finally, and perhaps the most important qualification for my election to City Council is that I plan to work as though this is a full time job and give it the time and effort it deserves.

Name: David DeCenzo

Age: 68

Occupation: Computer design engineer, 35 years. Film maker for the last six years. Retired.

Political experience: I have never been a candidate for office before this campaign

What are your qualifications for City Council and why do you feel you are the best candidate? I am a proven skilled generalist problem solver with 10 patents awarded in the field of software, electronics, mechanics, and computer systems architecture.

My problem-solving skills can be applied to the problems before us today and for any problems that are likely to come down in the next four years. If the answers were obvious, we would not be talking about these problems, they would solved. These same old answers haven’t worked and we need new answers. I am the one to find them in the community and bring them forward.

Name: Floyd Jaramillo

Age: 68

Occupation: Retired steelworker

Political experience: Never ran for political office

What are your qualifications for City Council and why do you feel you are the best candidate? I have been involved with numerous projects throughout the city. I have advocated for the people who have no voice on the East Side. I have brought in millions of dollars in improvements on the East Side, Bessemer area, West Side, and the Sunny Heights area.

My involvement spans over 40 years of advocating for the city. My work is not done, I still have a lot of work to do. I'm a family man. I care about our youth and senior citizens and all of the blight in our low-income areas.

I'm the best candidate because of my involvement with numerous projects throughout the city. Those include brick and mortar projects, improvement of parks, ADA ramps, and supporting neighborhoods that need areas addressed.

Name: Joe Latino

Age: 73

Occupation: Retired educator

Political experience: Previously ran for City Council. Founding member of the Pillars of Unity. Served on the executive committee to elect a strong mayor in Pueblo. Assisted the Concerned Citizens of Roselawn Cemetery where I helped pass state legislation for oversight of non-profit cemeteries. Appointed to the Rape Crisis board of directors.

What are your qualifications for City Council and why do you feel you are the best candidate? I have been a teacher, coach, athletic director, principal, and area superintendent in two large metropolitan school systems. I have been on the executive committee of the Colorado High School Activities Association. These were leadership positions which developed policy and procedures, including financial management.

I am a founding member of the Pillars of Unity which is a community based organization dedicated to bringing the citizens of Pueblo together to enhance community cooperation and to promote safety, education, and economic security through new jobs.

I feel I am the best candidate for District 2 because I bring experience from other parts of the country to my hometown. I am actively involved in pursuing a solution to the food desert on the East Side and future East Side economic development.

I am also involved in the revitalization of the Bessemer area from Santa Fe to Bessemer Park. Although I currently hold no elected position, I am a tireless promoter of my hometown. Pueblo has so much potential that is yet to be realized. I believe I can bring that potential to life as a member of Pueblo City Council.

