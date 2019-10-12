The sponsors promised "a small-business contest that delivers big rewards."

And the top prize of $100,000 for a small business proposal that wowed an executive panel of judges was recognition that one could take to the bank in a six-figure way.

All of that caught Pueblo entrepreneur Diana Hall's attention back in May so the founder, president and chief operating officer of ActivArmor, readied her "Pitch to Win." Her proposal eventually would be measured against similar submissions from more than 3,300 small business owners.

Hall knew she had a strong story to tell.

ActivArmor, 317 N. Main St., Space 2 East, is the first commercially available, 3D-printed casting and splinting company in the U.S. marketplace. The company’s immobilization devices are hygienic, waterproof, breathable and custom-designed to fit each patient while supporting each person's active lifestyle.

Promoting small businesses was exactly what the contest sponsors – Nationwide small commercial insurance and BlueVine online financing for small and medium-sized businesses – had in mind in offering $130,000 to the first-, second- and third-place awardees in the contest.

The competitors would have a rigorous run.

For Hall and her thousands of colleagues, it was a five-month process of competing via submitting proposals and making the semifinalist cut. Finally, she was one of seven small business finalists to travel to Nationwide's headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, to make her pitch in person on Oct. 3.

It was there that Hall spoke of developing a business to manufacture customized 3D casts and splints and marketing its products to medical offices in and outside of Colorado. She had the opportunity to talk about incremental successes like the one earlier this year of adding the prominent California client of Beverly Hills Hand and Reconstructive Surgery.

The judges' panel was comprised of Kelley Earnhardt Miller, sister of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and co-owner of JR Motorsports; Eyal Lifshitz, founder and CEO of BlueVine; Jasmine Green, chief customer advocate at Nationwide; and Lisa Gobber, vice president of Small Commercial and Premium Audit at Nationwide.

Following the presentations, the pitches were judged according to specific criteria, including need in the marketplace, inspiration for starting the business and intentions for using the funding. While in Columbus, each finalist also had the chance to meet and consult with Nationwide subject matter experts across multiple business areas, including digital marketing, corporate finance and partnerships, public relations, human resources, supplier management and loss control.

During a special awards ceremony hosted that evening by Nationwide Property & Casualty President and COO Mark Berven, Lifshitz, and Small Town Big Deal TV program hosts Jann Carl and Rodney Miller, Nationwide and BlueVine announced that ActivArmor was selected as the first “Pitch To Win” contest winner, earning $100,000 to grow its business.

For Hall, the spotlight and recognition were thrilling and she knows exactly how the $100,000 will be spent.

"I'm honored and humbled to bring the win back to my hometown of Pueblo," she said last week."The money will be used for growth and expansion of ActivArmor sales across the country, which will continue to support our local economy and bring positive press to our city."

To learn more about the “Pitch To Win” contest and finalists, visit www.pitchtowinbig.com; find ActivArmor at activarmor.com.

kvigil@chieftain.com

Twitter: @klvigil