It has happened several times since last week’s four election debates and forums co-sponsored by The Pueblo Chieftain.

“Who do you think is best for (fill in the race)?” several people asked me at the events.

After moderating hundreds of debates through the years, from school board and Pueblo City Council to governor and U.S. Senate, I’ve seen lots of people who I thought should not have been running for office. Anyone could run, of course, and I’m not an expert. But listening to candidates and having the luxury of watching the winners serve and evaluate how they have performed has developed a little expertise.

Typically, I think there are two reasons why some people shouldn’t have run for office:

1) They aren’t qualified, lacking any number of talents and experience, including but not limited to real world experience, the ability to work in collaboration with other elected officials, lack of preparation and organization, inability to articulate positions, lack of backbone to take a stand, etc.

2) They’re running because they want to be relevant, important. They want to be players, and too many politicians are like that. Look at our country right now. Look at how many elected officials vanish like Lamont Cranston rather than take a position that might hurt their re-election chances or anger their fellow party members.

But this year, in our local races, I think there are a good number of qualified candidates in each of the races: School District 60 (three seats to be decided) and City Council (three seats to be decided).

I was concerned originally that the District 60 race especially would be problematic. It’s not always easy to find three solid candidates.

No problem this year. There are more than three very good candidates running for that office.

Why someone would run for that board always is a mystery to me. Of all the elected local positions, serving on the District 60 school board is the quickest path to losing friends, making enemies and developing migraines. The needs are so vast and the resources so limited by the state that it makes it so difficult to make substantial improvements to the system. And you’re a constant target for upset people, whether parents or teachers or other citizens.

So God bless those willing to serve there.

And everywhere really. I often say during moderating debates and forums that we owe each candidate a debt of gratitude for being willing to run for office. I truly believe that. I wouldn’t want to do it. The willingness to put one’s name and family and friends out there, to make the incredible personal sacrifices to do that job right, it takes a special person.

So good luck to all of the candidates.

Now we must do our part. Get out there and vote. It’s the most important thing we can do for our community and our country.

Steve Henson is The Pueblo Chieftain’s editor. He can be reached at 544-3520, ext. 410; at shenson@chieftain.com; and on Twitter @SteveHensonME. His columns are available in podcast form at www.chieftain.com.