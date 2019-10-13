The fifth annual Boggsville Days will be held this Friday and Saturday with free admission.

Friday will feature Buffalo Soldiers demo; living historians; horse drawn farming; and wagon rides. Saturday will include singing, dancing, gun fights, wagon rides, food and drink for sale, 1860’s kid’s games; snake oil salesman; adobe brick making; wheelwright; blacksmith; trappers/mountain men; horse drawn farming; story tellers; soldiers; and pie eating contest. Saturday evening from 5 to 7pm is Doc Jones Chuck Wagon Super which is $30 per meal, followed by entertainment of music and poetry by Randy Huston. For dinner tickets, please call 469-3030. If you have any questions, call the Boggsville Historical Site at 456-1358.