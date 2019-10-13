The annual essay contest for 7th graders kicked off last week. Bent County Historical Society has been sponsoring this contest for 54 years. McClave, Las Animas, and Home School kids compete for cash prizes.

When the contest first started winners received $5.00 for first place, and now it is $25.00. Deadline is Nov. 15. The essay contest is entitled, “Giving Thanks to our Elders’ History” with an awards ceremony the week of Thanksgiving on Nov. 26.

The kids are encouraged to write about a historical event in Bent County by interviewing a person experiencing the event; a pioneer or homesteader story; interview with a person who has lived in Bent County many years and who has seen the changes made here; and research an old building or school, etc. These are just ideas for the kids. The story can include photos, poems, a song, be written in verse, or narrative. All previous essays are on file in the Heritage Library and may be accessed for research purposes.

Contact the John W. Rawlings Heritage Center and Museum with any questions at 456-6066.