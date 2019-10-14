Carlile Elementary School students learned about Pueblo School District 60's rich legacy through the school's 14th annual walk-a-thon, which took the students to historic Dutch Clark Stadium.

There, the youngsters learned that Pueblo is the home of champions as well as heroes, and that by preserving and remembering Pueblo's past, its future is being built.

The big-screen presentation included a historical tidbit of great interest to the young Wildcats: the fact that Earl "Dutch" Clark attended elementary school at Carlile.

It was a revelation that generated a raucous cheer from the student body.

The school's walk-a-thon promotes lifelong wellness and health, and the city's history of creating champions. The money raised is used for technology such as Chromebooks, iPads and computer programs.