YWCA domestic

violence symposium

Southern Colorado YWCA will host its 11th domestic violence educational symposium from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday in the CSU-Pueblo Occhiato Student Center.

There will be four breakout sessions: domestic violence/community partnerships that work; human trafficking in Colorado; what happens when men are domestic violence victims; and law enforcement's approach to advancing innovation and change.

The cost is $69, with lunch included.

Resister at eventbrite.com or ywcapueblo.com.

Christa McAuliffe Planetarium

to host space and science exhibit

The Christa McAuliffe Planetarium will feature the Mobile Space and Earth Observatory scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Centennial High School, 2525 Mountview Drive.

This free event is open to the public of all ages.

The event will feature science demonstrations and planetarium programs. The rolling space and science exhibit is part of the Cool Science Festival happening in Colorado Springs this week, and is in Pueblo for one day only.

CMHIP to celebrate 140th anniversary

The Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo will celebrate its 140th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 with an open house to include refreshments at the CMHIP museum on the South Campus at 13th and Francisco streets. It is the former superintendent’s residence which was built in 1934 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

CMHIP staff, retirees and the public are invited.

The museum includes artifacts about the history of the hospital which at one time included a dairy farm, butcher and baker shops, power plants among others.

Old photo albums, scrapbooks, antique medical equipment and other items of historic interest tell the story of how far the treatment of the mentally ill has come since the state hospital was founded in 1879.

Heritage Museum annual

Meeting set Oct. 24

The Pueblo Heritage Museum’s annual membership meeting will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 24 in the Heritage Room at 201 W. B St., across from the train depot. The meeting will be followed by a presentation at 11 a.m. by founding member and museum volunteer Tom Cummins on the history of the museum.

The annual meeting is an open meeting. Those who wish to attend the program only may arrive at 11 a.m.

There will be light refreshments.

To RSVP by Oct. 19, call 295-1517. For more information, call Spencer Little at 295-1517 or Betty Duran at 568-1107.

Rosemount to schedule

tour guide classes

Rosemount Museum will provide training for individuals interested in becoming a docent or junior docent (tour guide) at the museum, 419 W. 14th St.

Docents welcome the public and give guided tours providing information about the mansion, the Thatcher family who lived there, specifics about the house, its furnishings and Victorian culture.

The training is free and a booklet is provided.

Two Introductory Class sessions are available: 3:45 p.m. Oct. 29 or 9:30 a.m. Nov. 2. The second session will be at 3:45 p.m. Nov. 5 or 9:30 Nov. 9.

Trainees may pick either class. Each class is about 1 to 1 ½ hours. Individual class times may be arranged.

Classes are not mandatory, but helpful.

Junior docents should be at least 12 years old to train.

For more information or to sign up for a class, call 545-5290.

History Colorado to hold

2030 Preservation Plan meetings

History Colorado’s Office of Archaeology and Historic Preservation is renewing the statewide action plan for historic preservation, and will hold a series of public meetings to engage communities across the state to help draft the guidance for the 2030 Statewide Preservation Plan.

The National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 requires all state historic preservation offices to create a new state preservation plan every 10 years. Colorado’s current preservation plan continues through 2020 and History Colorado is gearing up to write the 2030 plan by seeking engagement with diverse perspectives across Colorado to shape the plan and inform endeavors that prioritize the work of preserving Colorado’s shared history.

The 2030 Statewide Preservation Plan will serve as a guide to a wide network of historic preservationists in Colorado. It also will influence the work done by their professional partners, including architects and archaeologists, city planners and developers, historical societies and officials in cities and rural municipalities.

The 2030 Plan will examine historic resource conditions and preservation practices in Colorado; seek input from the public, tribes, preservation professionals and owners of historic properties; identify significant issues affecting historic resources; propose realistic solutions to issues; and set priorities for preservation action.

Public meetings are being held in October and November across the state.

For more information or to find meeting locations, call 303-866-3392 or go to historycolorado.org/state-preservation-plan or call 303-866-3392.