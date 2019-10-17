In the midst of families enjoying a leisurely Saturday morning at the Boggsville Historical Site, the modern Old West fans enjoyed a re-enactment of a gunfight.



Three gunfighters got off the stage coach, talked a fur trader into supplying them with whiskey, and started shooting off their firearms.



The gunshots soon brought the sheriff and his lady deputy, who told them to throw down their guns.



The bad guys pretended to comply, but the leader, played by McClane Rider, said, “Remember Albuquerque!” and they fired their guns. Too bad. Nobody survived.



Then they got up and posed for pictures for the crowd.

bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com