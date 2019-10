It was homecoming week for Las Animas High School last week and during the festivities royalty was crowned.

Juliana Gonzales was crowned homecoming queen and Nick Chavez was crowned king after the conclusion of the homecoming football game between the Trojans and McClave Cardinals. Gabe DeVargas and Madi Gonzales were named Mr. and Ms. Trojan, and the homecoming reps named prince and princess were Caden Morgan and Danika Maes.

jconlan@ljtdmail.com