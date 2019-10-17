It was homecoming week this past week for the Las Animas Lady Trojans. All of the dress up days and pomp and circumstance led to the big game Thursday night against the Lady Lions and the Lady Miners.

The Ladies fell in three to Swink: 25-8, 25-19, and 25-21.

Against Trinidad, however, the Lady Trojans flourished with the 25-23, 25-17, 23- 25, and 25-17 win.

This week the Ladies have a match at home against Crowley County on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., then on Saturday travel to Holly for a 10 a.m. start, and next Tuesday they host Swallows Charter Academy at 4:30 p.m.