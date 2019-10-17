On Saturday evening, October 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., John W. Rawlings Heritage Center and Museum is hosting the third annual “Family Night at the Museum.”

Everyone is welcome. Fans of the board game “CLUE” will especially enjoy this year’s event. Not only will visitors listen to old-fashioned music and hear the stories of the mannequins that come to life, they will be invited to solve a “Spur of the Moment” mystery. Visitors will be given a mystery scenario with a list of suspects. They will search for evidence and clues throughout the Center as well as receive tips from some of the living history characters in attendance, such as the school marm, blacksmith, bank teller, bartender, candy shop ladies, etc.

Be careful, though—one of them might be the murderer! At 7 p.m. in the Grand Hall, the event will wrap up, the murderer will be arrested, and prizes will be awarded to those who solve the mystery. Visitors who wish to dress up may check out historical costumes from the museum prior to the event for no extra charge, but costumes are optional. Another delightful twist this year will be the addition of four members of the Arkansas Valley Chamber Orchestra.

They will be performing old-fashioned songs like “By the Light of the Silvery Moon,” and “School Days,” during the evening. Drinks and light refreshments will be available in the Grand Hall and admission is $5.00 donation for adults and $1.00 per child. Call the Museum at 456-6066 if you have any questions.