In 2006, JoAnne Miller made a unique quilt for the St. Mary’s Bazaar and named it, “Flying High.” These quilts always come with a fascinating story from JoAnne about why she made them. We now call it, “The Quilt That Keeps on Giving.”

An anonymous person first won the quilt 15 years ago at the Bazaar, enjoyed it for a few years, then donated it to the Museum to

raise money. This year the museum sold chances for the quilt during the summer Hat Exhibit and gave the quilt away during the "Hats Off" reception to wrap up that exhibit.

Ray Bourne of Scottsdale, Ariz., the lucky winner, promptly returned the quilt to the museum to be given away again. Said Ray, “I don't need the quilt and the museum can use the money.” People often comment, “I want to win one of JoAnne’s quilts!” and

now is their (and your) opportunity – chances are on sale now.

Come to, “Family Night at the Museum" on Oct. 26, or “Christmas at the Museum" on Dec. 12, to buy chances for the “The Quilt That Keeps on Giving.:

Chances are $1 each or six for $5. The "Quilt That Keeps on Giving" is a king size quilt and a true work of art. Call 456-6066 if you

have any questions.