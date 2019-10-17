The Boy Scouts of America’s Rocky Mountain Council will host its first “Scout Extravaganza” Saturday outside its office at 411 S. Pueblo Blvd.



“There’s just so much the kids can do in Scouting and it’s good to get everybody back and re-involved,” said Don Shaffer, vice president of marketing for the Rocky Mountain Council’s board of directors. “We hope the parking lots at the Scout offices are packed.”



From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., booths will line the parking and provide Scouts the opportunity to earn a variety of badges. The extravaganza also will include an archery field, a portable BB gun range and food trucks.



“They're mostly just trying to get some new Scouts and get some people interested and girls. especially, who can now join Boy Scouts,” Shaffer said.



As part of the 62nd Jamboree-on-the-Air, ham radio operators from the Boy Scouts of America’s National Headquarters in Irving, Texas, will also be at the Extravaganza. Through the jamboree on the air, Scouts will be able to communicate to other Scouts across the world.



“It’s pretty cool to sit there and hear them all talking to each other thousands and thousands of miles away,” Shaffer said.



Ham radio operating classes will be provided for Scouts at the extravaganza.



“You have to have a license to broadcast ham radio, so it's a class that helps these kids get their ham radio operators license and as part of that you can earn a Scouting merit badge for ham radio operating.”



The event is open to everyone, not just those registered in Scouts USA. Those across the Rocky Mountain Council, which encompasses 19 counties in Southern Colorado are invited to attend, Shaffer said. The cost per youth is $10.00 and parents or guardians get in free. Funds go to the operating costs for the Rocky Mountain Council.



“Parents are certainly invited,” Shafer said. “That’s why we’re having it on Saturday in the parking lot of the Scout offices. Anybody can come; anybody that’s interested.”



During the summer, participation in Scouting typically goes through a “hiatus” according to Shaffer, but builds up at the start of the school year. The extravaganza is one of various camp-outs and jamborees held in the fall for Scouts.



“It’s just kind of to re-orient families especially and the kids themselves into scouting again,” Shaffer said. “Then they start earning their merit badges and their ranks and getting up. The whole goal for everyone is to be and Eagle Scout, which so many of us are."





