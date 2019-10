The September awards for Las Animas Junior High Students were given out last week and the winners were as follows.

Citizenship Award: Preston Gallegos, Makayla Hall.

Math Award: Kollin Reyher, Alicia Deatherage.

Science Award: Analyce Wilson, Matthew Horner.

Social Studies: Blake Elam, Espi Marlow.

English Language Award: Dylan Crites, Chanal LaBarge.

