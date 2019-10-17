It was homecoming week this past week for the Las Animas Trojans. All of the dress up days and pomp and circumstance led to the big game Friday night against cross-county rivals the McClave Cardinals.

The Cardinals struck first against the Trojans scoring on the ground to take a 6-0 lead. After the failed 2 point conversion, the Trojans took the field and scored 6 of their own to tie the score.

The Trojans intercepted a Cardinal pass with 10 minutes left in the second, but turned the ball over on downs and the Cardinals took advantage of the turnover and scored to go up 12-6. With a 2-point conversion, the score at the half was 14-6 in

favor of the Cardinals.

McClave began the second half with the ball and marched down for a TD in the air to go up 20-6.

The Trojans struck back with a TD pass of their own to pull within 6, but the Cardinals pulled away with a kick return, and a run, to go up 34-12.

Joe Hawkins scored with another run in the fourth and 2 to make it 34-20, but another Cardinal touchdown capped the game at 40-20.

This week the Trojans travel to Springfield to face the Longhorns on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.