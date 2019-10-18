During the monthly assemblies, teachers and staff have the chance to nominate a student to be recognized for their good behavior.

The HECTOR award is named after the greatest Trojan soldier, according to Data Compliance/District Communication Officer Susan Waring and is based off a behavior matrix that takes into account honesty, respectfullness, coachability, optimism, excellence and tolerance.

The HECTOR winners for Sepember were Piper Banister, Tru Talmage, Alex Perez, Mercedes Garwood, Gabe Tapia, Malia Ybarra, Annalise Fernandez, Julyana Gonzales, Shelby Eck, Gabe DeVargas and Miles Radar.

