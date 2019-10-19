Faith leaders representing Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Islam, Sikhism and Hinduism will gather on Nov. 3 to address two crucial questions centered around "religion and the environment:

"How might your tradition historically have contributed to our global environmental crisis?" and "How might it help us heal from it?"

This interfaith event will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Center for Inner Peace, 740 W. 15th St.



"This is a unique opportunity for the people of Pueblo to experience something of the wisdom — and perhaps the folly? — of each of these traditions," said Rev. Neema Caughran, director of the Center for Inner Peace. "This kind of event happens nowhere else in the state of Colorado."

Slated to speak are the following faith leaders:

• Marnie Leinberger, Milagro Christian Church (Christianity)



• Arshad Yousufi, Colorado Springs Islamic Center (Islam)



• Nitu Singh, Colorado Springs Sikh Center (Sikhism)



• Rabbi Birdie Becker (Judaism)



• Dr. Ashok Patel (Hinduism)



• Sensei Andrew Palmer, Wet Mountain Sangha (Buddhism)

"Religion is the basis for many, if not all of our social structures: for example the justice system," Caughran said. "As I have been reading about how our environmental issues are reaching crisis proportions, I thought about how the Old Testament has set up the Abrahmaic traditions — Judaism, Christianity, Islam — for this crisis.

"At least that is how Genesis has been translated: 'Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.'"

This passage, Caughran believes, has been taken too literally by many nations.



"Dominion means 'control over,' right? Personally I imagine the original words may have been more on the order of humans shall be guardians of the earth and its creatures," she said. "In any case we cannot control nature, no matter how hard we try.



"All throughout history people interpret scripture to satisfy their own needs. So I was curious how the other major religions might view human's relationship with the earth. It seems the one we've been following for many years is not working for us anymore."

There is no charge to attend the event, which will feature Al McAlister playing the flute and drum, and a performance from the Sunday Strings.

