The Arkansas Valley Community Concert Association will present Alliance Brass in concert at the Ed Stafford Theatre, Otero Junior College Campus, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The school Outreach Program is scheduled for 1:30 that afternoon. Call James Lind at 512-639-9147, the outreach coordinator, to be sure there is plenty of room in the auditorium. The brass combos are a big hit with the kids, especially the ones in band. They attend the outreach performance free.

Established in Chicago in 2010, the Alliance Brass has emerged as one of the country's most exciting brass ensembles. Acclaimed as "the perfect blend of virtuosity and vitality" (Chicago Brass Festival), they dazzle audiences with a repertoire ranging from Broadway hits including"West Side Story" and "The Music Man" to Hollywood favorites of the great Henry Mancini, Ennio Morricone, and Harold Arlen. Other works include the theme music of James Bond and rock classics from Queen.

Performances by the Alliance Brass have brought audiences to their feet throughout the United States and Canada. Members have performed around the world and with major orchestras such as the Boston Symphony and the Chicago Symphony.