The driver of a 1993 Honda Accord was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash on Highway 10 about 39 miles east of Walsenburg on Oct. 18, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The man was identified as Christian Vigil, 44, of Manzanola.

The patrol believes the crash occurred about 7:26 a.m.

A press release from the patrol indicates Vigil lost control on a left-hand curve. His vehicle veered off the road, hit an embankment and rolled once before landing upright.

Vigil was wearing his seat belt at the time, the patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation; the patrol said that alcohol or drug use do not appear to be factors in the crash at this time.

