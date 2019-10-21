COLORADO SPRINGS — The Department of Corrections has named two deputy executive directors, one of whom is a graduated of Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Travis Trani, who previously served as the department’s director of prisons, was promoted to the position of Deputy Executive Director of Prison Operations; and Ruth Coffman will join the department as the Deputy Executive Director of Community Operations.

“The Colorado Department of Corrections is currently undergoing a strategic evolution, focused on providing effective programming and positive transformation opportunities behind the walls, as well as support and connections for offenders returning to our communities,” said Colorado Department of Corrections Executive Director Dean Williams. “Travis and Ruth both bring incredible experience and passion to these positions, and I am grateful to have leaders of their caliber helping me and the rest of our department navigate through this time of growth and change.”

Trani began his career in 1994 as a correctional officer at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility in Canon City. He rose through the ranks and at the age of 35, became the youngest prison warden in the history of the state. Trani has held positions at 13 facilities/centers including, Colorado Women’s Correctional Facility, Fremont Correctional Facility and the Colorado State Penitentiary.

Since 2016, Trani has served as the director of prisons, providing leadership to 20 state and three private correctional facilities, as well as support and oversight of offender services, faith and citizens programming, and emergency management operations. Trani has spent his corrections career working to protect the public by ensuring the safe, secure and humane operations of Colorado’s correctional facilities, and providing opportunities for the successful reentry of offenders into the community.

Trani is a Colorado native and received his bachelor’s degree in sociology from CSU-Pueblo.

“It is an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to serve the department and the citizens of Colorado in this new capacity,” said Trani. “I am looking forward to continuing to collaborate with our employees, stakeholders and offenders to make improvements that positively impact the culture and the environment behind the walls. We know that when we provide personal development and growth opportunities for the offenders, it not only improves public safety, but it also creates a safer and more fulfilling work environment for our employees. Having started my career as an entry level corrections officer over 25 years ago, I have had the chance to see the Colorado Department of Corrections undergo many changes and improvements, and I am grateful for the chance to help lead our department into the next chapter.”

Coffman comes to Colorado from Chicago where she served as the executive director of the University of Chicago Health Lab. In her role at the health lab, Coffman worked with state, city and county agencies to identify, evaluate and scale promising programs in public health, with a focus on behavioral health and criminal justice. In partnership with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and other service providers, Coffman oversaw the Supportive Release Center, a strategic re-entry initiative for detainees leaving Cook County Jail. The jail has custody of between 7,000 and 10,000 detainees on any given day.