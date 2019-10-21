The two local high school softball teams learned their first round opponents for the Class 3A State Tournament, which will take place Friday and Saturday at the Aurora Sports Complex.

La Junta is the 15th seed and will face second-seeded Basalt.

Rocky Ford enters as the No. 11 seed and will take on sixth-seeded Eaton.

Both games will begin at 12:15 p.m.

Should the Lady Tigers win, they will play the winner of the game between No. 7 Sterling and No. 10 Montezuma-Cortez.

A win by the Lady Meloneers will have them play the winner of the game between No. 3 Brush and No. 14 Cedaredge.

The secondround games will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Another Tri-Peaks League team, Lamar, also advanced to the state tournament. The No. 16 Lady Savages will play top-seeded University at 10 a.m. Friday.

If Lamar wins its first round game, it will play either eighth-seeded Limon or ninth-seeded Lyons at 2:15 p.m.

The other first round games will have No. 4 Strasburg against No. 13 Fort Lupton, and No. 5 Riverdale Ridge vs. 12th-seeded The Academy.

The semifinals will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by the championship at 1:15 p.m.

