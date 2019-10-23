The City of La Junta on Monday night handed out accolades to its city manager, City Council, and to the town a a whole.



City Manager Rick Klein was chosen for the Ross Capon Tracks to the Future Award from the Association of Rail Passengers on Friday night at the ARP annual meeting in San Francisco. Mayor Pro Tem Ed Vela presented his award and medal on Monday night on behalf of the town. Klein organized the drive that united three states — Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico — in saving passenger service on the Amtrak Southwest Chief route.

Klein thanked the city for its support on the TIGER grants that have helped restore high-speed rail and repairs vitally needed on the rail system to enable passenger service.



Bob Murphy and Roberto Rey, American Association of Retired People representatives, presented the AARP Age-Friendly City award to Mayor Pro Tem Ed Vela for the City of La Junta. The city has made its sidewalks handicapped -ccessible, installed three elevators in Downtown buildings, and is designing a city park with exercise equipment suitable for all ages.



Also mentioned for honors were two city employees with a wealth of knowledge about the running of the city — Bob Mays and Ed Harris of the engineering department — who retired quietly last month.



In legal matters, City Attorney Phil Malouff presented three resolutions. One approved the City Budget for 2020 as presented. One fixed the mill levy at 3.104, the same as it has been since 1983. The third is the Annual Appropriation Ordinance, appropriating sums of money to defray expenses and liabilities of the City of La Junta for the fiscal year 2020. All were approved.



Also approved were an ordinances to make members of the Urban Renewal Board the official oversight for the Historical Planning Commission in matters of historical preservation; and to bring the city courts in line with the state Legislature’s ruling that forbids incarceration for city offenses until the time of trial and reforms the bonding system. Council member Elaine McIntyre was the sole negative vote.



Council Member Jim Goodwin reported the Planning Commission has tabled a request to turn the church at 12th and Raton into an air bed and breakfast.



Vela said the Design Committee is seeking empty oxygen tanks to make chimes for Livewell Park. Plans for the park now have a deadline of January 2020.



Klein reported continued progress on demolition of dangerous and dilapidated property and expressed thanks to the asbestos abatement team that has helped make it possible. Gone are 1507 Lincoln and 1217 W. 10th. The property at 501 Barnes is scheduled for demolition on Monday.



A big snowplow has been purchased from the Colorado Department of Transportation in Colorado Springs for $3,600. It has a 22-foot blade that can clear the runways at the airport.



bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com