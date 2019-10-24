Cecilia Josephine (Jo) Young, 58, of Manzanola, Colo., passed away on Oct. 21, at Parkview Medical Center, Pueblo.



Cecilia was born in Shattuck, Okla. on Oct. 31, 1961, a daughter of the late Peggy Lou (Barnes) and Cecil Leroy Bohn.



She graduated from Denver University with a Bachelor’s of Accounting.



She was the wife of Eric Young, they were married on Aug. 15, 1998, in Denver, Colo.



Jo enjoyed camping, fishing and boating and her endeavors to Puerta Vallarta with her loving husband. In her spare time she also enjoyed reading, shopping and coloring. She was an avid Broncos and Nebraska Huskers fan. She loved her fur baby Snowball. The holidays were her favorite, she was extremely devoted to her family and always loved spending time with them.

She is survived by her husband, Eric of the home;



Sister Jennifer (Greg) Sprosty, or Ordway, Colo.;



Father-in-law Ken Young, of Hastings, Neb.



She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as great- nieces and nephews, and two great-grand nephews. And many friends.



A Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Ford – Ustick Funeral home in Rocky Ford, Colo. Inurnment will be private at a later time.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Ford – Ustick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to wwww.fordustick.com