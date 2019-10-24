Attorney general's investigation names nearly two-dozen priests who served in area

A longtime Pueblo Catholic priest who also was a former state senator and member of the Legislature's most powerful panel — the Joint Budget Committee — was one of 43 Catholic priests named in the Colorado Attorney General's report that accused them of sexually abusing at least 166 children in Colorado since 1950.

The Rev. John Beno of Pueblo, who died in 2000, was accused of sexually assaulting two victims in 1961 and 1969.

The first victim was in first grade at St. Francis Xavier Parochial School in Pueblo. She alleged that Beno forced her to perform oral sex on him and then he raped her. Another victim alleged that Beno raped her when she was a junior at Seton High School in Pueblo. The report stated that Beno raped her in the basement rectory of Our Lady of Assumption — a church that has been closed for many years — where he was a resident at the time.

In both cases, victims told investigators that Beno demanded their silence by telling them to be silent or risk their eternal souls. The first victim said Beno told her: "A child of God does not reveal this kind of incident and that to do so would be a mortal sin."

The second victim said Beno told her to "be silent, that this was God's will and that if she told anyone, her family would be excommunicated."

The second victim reported the abuse to the Diocese of Pueblo after Beno's death. The other victim reported it while Beno already was on medical retirement but without faculties.

The Rev. Leo Bonfadini, who was an administrator of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, was accused of kissing, fondling and having intercourse with a 17-year-old boy.

The Pueblo Diocese conducted an extensive investigation after receiving the allegations, including interviewing Bonfadini and others.

In the wake of the report being released, Pueblo Bishop Stephen Berg said the Diocese of Pueblo is giving full efforts in protecting its children.

The findings of the independent investigation show the state's three Catholic dioceses spent decades attempting to cover up the abuse, Colorado Public Radio reports. The report listed 23 cases involving Pueblo priests.

In a letter to Catholics on Wednesday, Berg said. “Our children are a precious gift from God. We must protect and care for them. Today, we can confidently say we are.

“I want to be clear that on behalf of myself and the Church, I apologize for the pain and hurt that this abuse has caused, and for any time the Church’s leaders failed to prevent it from happening. I am deeply sorry about this devastating and tragic history. I will continue doing everything I can that it may never happen again. It is my sincere and prayerful hope that this report provides some small measure of justice and healing.”

Berg said a year ago that the three Catholic Dioceses of Colorado had made a commitment that they would make transparent the past historical record of the Colorado Dioceses’ response to substantiated allegations of child sexual abuse by diocesan priests. Other religious, such as nuns and brothers, were not part of the investigation.

“In February, the dioceses announced that we were working with the attorney general’s office to invite an independent third-party investigator, former U.S. Attorney Robert Troyer, to conduct an independent review of all three dioceses in Colorado. The scope of that work is documented in a written agreement, which is published on our website, https://healing.dioceseofpueblo.org,” Berg said.

The monthslong investigation was released by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who commissioned the project earlier this year.

The most recent abuse cases involve four children and one Denver priest in 1998. The report says the church continues to receive allegations of abuse by clergy dating back decades.

It says priests abused nine children in the 1980s and at least 11 in the 1990s.

The investigation into the Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo dioceses could not rule out the possibility that clergy currently serving are among those accused of sexually abusing children.

"Arguably, the most urgent question asked of our work is this: Are there Colorado priests currently in ministry who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing children?" the report said. "The direct answer is only partially satisfying. We know of none, but we also know we cannot be positive there are none."

Troyer was sharply critical of the church's response to abuse allegations, finding that the average time it took for a church restriction against a priest credibly accused of abuse was nearly 20 years.

More than half of the victims were abused after church officials were made aware that priests involved were abusers.

"Concluding from this report that clergy child sex abuse is 'solved' is inaccurate and will only lead to complacency, which will in turn put more children at risk of sexual abuse," the report said.

The Catholic church's mishandling of priests and other religious leaders has been a national and international story for decades.

The Colorado document carries a warning that it "contains graphic and disturbing accounts of the sexual abuse of children." It names priests responsible, but does not include abuse of children by priests from other religious orders who worked in Catholic parishes.

It also does not address abuse of adults, including lay people, religious sisters or seminary students.

The report urges the Colorado church to: hire independent investigators for abuse complaints; adopt electronic record-keeping and a complaint tracking system; hire an outside auditor to monitor continued church reporting; and hire victim advocates.

Berg thanked Weiser and Troyer for their efforts to protect children.

“Mr. Troyer’s review is now complete, and his written report covers 70 years of files and allegations of sexual abuse of minors dating back to 1950. Mr. Troyer interviewed survivors, priests, experts, victim advocates, safe environment staff, and others as part of his investigation and fact-finding efforts,” Berg said.

“He met with experts in the field of child abuse prevention. In addition, the attorney general’s office set up a phone line and encouraged survivors to come forward. We should all be comforted that this investigation has been thorough and transparent.”

Berg said as a result of the attorney general and the church’s shared efforts to have this issue investigated and a report published, many survivors have come forward for the first time and more are likely to come forward in the days ahead.

"We recognize how difficult it is for survivors of abuse to share their stories, and we thank all of you for your courage," Berg said.

“As we all read about the abuse of the past, I share your anger at the abusers and those who protected them and I am deeply saddened at the damage these perpetrators inflicted on children. I commit to you through the independent compensation program jointly opened two weeks ago — by all three dioceses in Colorado — that we are here to help you if you were abused by a diocesan priest,” Berg said.

“As communicated previously, one of the important goals of this independent review was to determine whether our children are safe — whether there are diocesan priests in ministry with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor. From his review, Mr. Troyer identified no diocesan priests in active ministry in the diocese with substantiated claims of sexual abuse of a minor,” Berg said.

Berg said the Pueblo Diocese believes strongly in the prevention and reporting polices it has implemented.

“But we welcomed an independent review to identify any weaknesses or gaps that could be addressed,” Berg said. “We have been assured that our measures have been extremely effective over the past 20 years— and I thank all of you clergy, staff, volunteers, parents and parishioners who have made our environment safe for our children today.”

“We are committed to continuing to improve our response to anyone who comes forward to report sexual abuse as a minor, and specifically those that come forward when they are adults and their abusers were removed from ministry or have died. We know we have been able to help many people, but we will listen and learn from those who came forward and felt they weren’t treated appropriately.”

Berg said sexual abuse is a societal problem and there is no single answer or single action to eliminate all sexual abuse, though the diocese would not rest in its efforts to protect children.

“Please join me in praying for all survivors, their families, and our communities, and for our ongoing efforts to bring healing and reconciliation to the survivors of sexual abuse,” Berg said.

Other local and area priests accused of sexual abuse in the report are:

• The Rev. Dilbert Blong, parishes in La Junta and Alamosa, accused of sexually abusing six victims from the 1950s to the 1970s.

• The Rev. Walter Buetzler, accused of sexually abusing a fifth-grade student at St. Joseph’s school in Monte Vista in 1953. He allegedly fondled him once after the boy’s confession. Buetzler preceded the fondling with a sex talk about erections.

• The Rev. Andrew Burke, chaplain at then-Parkview Hospital (now Parkview Medical Center) and assistant pastor at Pueblo's St. Pius X Parish, accused of sexually abusing two victims in 1971-1973 and in 1972-1975

• The Rev. Michael Descoise, pastor of St Joseph's Parish in Grand Junction, accused of sexually abusing a victim in 1986 or 1987.

• The Rev. William Gleason, assistant pastor at St. Pius X, accused of sexually abusing a victim in 1969.

• The Rev. William Groves, assistant pastor at St. Mary Parish in Walsenburg, accused of sexually abusing three victims in 1982-89, 1987-88 and in 1989.

• The Rev. John A. Haberthier, a priest in the Pueblo Diocese accused of sexually abusing four boys from 1974 to 1997.

• The Rev. Gary Kennedy, assistant pastor, St. Mary Parish in Montrose, accused of sexually abusing a boy from 1967-69.

• The Rev. Michael J. Krol, of the parish in Lamar, accused of sexually abusing three victims in 1962.

• The Rev. Daniel C. Maio, youth director and assistant pastor at St. Patrick's in Pueblo, accused of sexually abusing two victims in 1968-69.

• The Rev. Philip Marin, Our Lady of Assumption Parish in Trinidad, accused of sexually abusing a victim in 1956 or 1957.

• The Rev. John Martin, pastor at St. Pius X in Pueblo, accused of sexually abusing a victim in 1971.

• The Rev. Clifford A. Norman, pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Avondale, accused of sexually abusing a victim in 1968.

• The Rev. Joseph Reade, chaplain at the Veterans Administration Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, accused of sexually abusing two victims in 1969-71 and 1986.

• The Rev. Lawrence Sievers, assistant pastor of St. Joseph's Parish in Grand Junction, accused of sexually abusing a victim in 1969.

Four other priests were listed by letter but not identified in the report:

• “Father F” accused propositioned a minor for sex during a confession in 2010 or 2011.

• “Father G” accused of misconduct with 8-9 minor girls from 2005-08.

• “Father H” accused of out of state misconduct in Kansas.

• “Father I” accused of sexually abusing children in 1963-65.

• "Father J" sexually abused at least one boy in New York in 1983.

• "Father K," incardinated in the Pueblo Diocese in 1956, is accused of sexually abusing a boy.

The attorney general's office says there are a few reasons why some priests are not named or listed or where they were assigned:

• The Pueblo Diocese had very poor recordkeeping.

• Those priests might have been with a religious order. Troyer’s investigators had access to religious order files if the Pueblo Diocese had them in their possession, but religious order priests were not within the scope of the review and not named.

• The investigators withheld information that would have revealed the identity of the victim. Sometimes, this meant withholding the name of the priest, especially in small and rural parishes, where even limited information could reveal the identity of the victim.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517