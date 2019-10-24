The La Junta Senior golf League hosted its weekly tournament Tuesday at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course.

Don Overmyer, Joe McClain and Mike Bauserman won with a 29.

There was a tie for second place. The trio of Larry Herrera, Norm Finkner and Lyle Lough, and the threesome of Fred Boettcher, Max Romero and Paul Roman, both shot a 32.

There was a four-way tie for fourth place. The team of Jim Baird, Janet Golding and Ron Bay, the team of Frank McKenzie, Fred Grantham and Kyle Crosswhite, the team of Matt Perea, Gary Armitage and Bob Malden, and the team of Doug Golding, Marvin Kibler and Pat Finkner, all recorded a 33.

Jerry Lambert, Mack O'Neal and Cathy Bollacker were eighth with a 34.

There was also a tie for ninth place. The threesome of Rod Soden, Claudia Conley and Steve Zgorzinski, and the trio of Clark Claycomb, Leslie Walden and Jay Bollacker, all had a 36.

Rounding out the scoring were Brad Swartz, Alan Root and Mary Lou Day with a 37.

An added marker was found on the eighth green and golfers putted to the hole from that marker. Baird, Armitage, Lough and Herrers made the putt.

