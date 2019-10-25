The Manzanola Future Farmers of America chapter was recognized by the Crowley County Junior Show committee as the Herdsman Award winner at the 2019 Arkansas Valley Fair.

The youths were honored for the cleanliness of their livestock pens and projects; the attractiveness of their pens, including their signage; the care they took of their projects while at the fair; and the willingness to help others.



In addition, the chapter was recognized by the Arkansas Valley Junior Show Committee as the Outstanding 4-H and FFA Member for 2019. The team was nominated for its willingness to help during set up and clean up and their overall helpfulness and ability to set a positive example for other participants during the Arkansas Valley Fair.



The chapter was recognized at both the Crowley and Otero County 4-H banquets and will be recognized at the last Manzanola home football game at 1 p.m. Saturday. The National Qualifying Milk Quality team ll also will be recognized.