CANON CITY — A spooky tale of ancient apparitions will be the focus of a free program slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center, 612 Royal Gorge Blvd.

Marshall Felch’s 135-year-old ghost story, “Dead Man’s Canyon” is set to be read by Dan Grenard. Felch published the tale in 1884 that focuses on Felch working to track down the lover of a young woman from Vermont.

“The tale leads to unexpected discoveries and chilling apparitions,” said Kathleen Eaton, museum education coordinator.

Felch owned a ranch north of Canon City where he began searching for dinosaur fossils in the 1880s. He discovered several paleontological prizes in that area which is now known as the Garden Park Fossil Area.

Felch’s story is set to be read by Grenard, a former U.S. Bureau of Land Management geologist who was affectionately dubbed “Dinosaur Dan” during his career due to his unwavering support of advancing Canon City’s dinosaur legacy.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps