CANON CITY —An eclectic step dancer, vocalist and fiddler is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Canon City High School auditorium, 1313 College Ave.

Canadian April Verch and her band are performing as a part of the Fremont County Community Concert Association series. For more than 20 years, Verch, a fiddler, singer-songwriter and step dancer has been recording music and performing throughout the world. The Canadian native has garnered praise from National Public Radio and Rolling Stone for what they describe as “her fresh and feisty approach to deep North Americana music which blends regional Canadian, old-time American, bluegrass and country.”

Her diverse repertoire involves her melodic voice, energetic footwork and adept violin playing. Verch has logged numerous championship titles, nominations and awards plus she showcased the Canadian fiddle tradition during the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver, said Marty Waite, concert association spokeswoman.

Her band features Cody Walters on upright-electric bass and banjo and Alex Rubin on guitar and mandolin. The group is set to perform the music of Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Bob Wills, Elvis Presley and an array of traditional Celtic and bluegrass favorites.

Tickets are $20 at the door or $55 for a season membership that includes three other concerts. Complimentary admission is offered for students up to age 18.

Verch’s CDs, DVDs and other items are available for sale. Cash, checks and credit cards accepted for payment.

For information and video clips log onto www.fremontcountyconcerts.org.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps