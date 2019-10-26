A swarm of nearly 200 superheroes — from Batman to Buzz Lightyear — made their way down Acero Avenue on Saturday morning as part of the sixth annual “Hero Run.”

Participants in the 5K and 1-mile walk dressed as their favorite superhero to raise money and awareness for three local nonprofits: Addict 2 Athlete, Crossroads’ Turning Points and the Southern Colorado Spay and Neuter Association.

Heroes gathered in the parking lot of Jackson’s MMA Association Colorado before jogging southbound along Acero and turning back at Lake Minnequa. A handful of more experienced “faster” runners were given a head start while the rest of the group followed.

“People can race as a hero to show that everybody that participates in combating addiction is a hero for supporting this event,” said Rob Archuleta, chief officer of innovation at Crossroads’ Turning Points.

Addict 2 Athlete, a support group founded by Archuleta’s wife, Sheena, incorporates exercise and multiple recovery philosophies to help those struggling with various compulsive behaviors. Crossroads’ Turning Points is a substance abuse treatment center serving Southern Colorado entering its 40th year.

“We do a lot of collaboration with all the entities in town,” said Charles Davis, CEO of Crossroads’ Turning Points. “A lot of our staff are either in recovery or have family members that are in recovery, so there’s a lot of passion in our staff.’

The Southern Colorado Spay and Neuter Association is the most recent addition to the list of nonprofits supported by the Hero Run.

“We wanted to champion other nonprofits, not just our own,” Archuleta said. “We gave people an opportunity to trade a bag of dog food — that truckload of dog food out there —for a t-shirt.

The first Hero Run was held to raise awareness for suicide prevention, Archuleta said.

“So many families were touched by suicide prevention when it tied into substance abuse disorder,” Archuleta said. “So we just really started championing like, ‘Hey, how can we bring the community, bring awareness, not necessarily raise money, but just have everybody have fun and bring awareness?”

Through the Hero Run, Archuleta said he wants the community to know that recovery from substance abuse is possible.

“It’s kind of sensationalized in the media a little bit, but there are a lot of us out here with lived experience in addiction — coaches and counselors and social workers — that have all had lived experience,” he said. “People do recover — that’s the main message we want to send out.

“Everybody says there’s a huge stigma attached to addiction, but there’s also huge support.”

