“Come on, you’re taking me to lunch.”

I looked up from my computer to see a modern version of Friar Tuck. Tall, fat, with a beard and hair that looked like they co-starred in “Twister.”

“Hello, Father,” I would reply. “Our usual place?”

“Let’s go,” he said, and we would head across the street from the newspaper for some Big Macs, most of which landed in his beard and stayed there.

I thoroughly enjoyed visiting with the Rev. John Beno, a local Pueblo Catholic priest who also was one of the most brilliant people I've ever known. He was a priest, but also served in the Colorado Legislature in the state Senate and was on the powerful Joint Budget Committee. He was effective and an outstanding advocate for Pueblo and Southern Colorado.

He’s been dead for some years, and I was saddened by his passing. He was a brilliant, funny man, active in local Democratic politics and in just about every local charitable organization and nonprofit. And he was well known in our newsroom, a frequent visitor on election night where he ate our pizza and made wisecracks.

He also was — we now have learned from a state investigation — probably a rapist and child molester. If the report is to be believed — and I would tell you that the details are vivid, disturbing and persuasive — he also probably was sick and/or evil, allegedly threatening his victims, warning that if they told anyone about what he had done to them that they would be going against the church and therefore, by implication, putting their eternal souls at risk.

I was stunned Thursday as I read the report from the Colorado Attorney General’s office. Stunned to read that a man I considered a friend apparently had a horrifying, criminal, dark side.

To give you a sense of the trust between us, here's a story about a night many years ago. Pueblo priests Thomas Scheets and Louis Stovik had been stabbed to death in the St. Leander rectory on the East Side. Then-reporter Karen Vigil and I were working the story, but authorities were not releasing the names of the homicide victims — and the scene at the church was chaotic. But that was my old parish and grade school, and in speaking with many present, I was told by several people that the victims were Scheets and Stovik.

However, the Chieftain doesn't rely on hearsay or neighbors for identification of a homicide victim — even though local TV stations have done it, and at least once these past two weeks. So I called Beno, who confirmed the news, and I promised while he was alive never to reveal my source.

And I didn't, even though Vigil and I were subpoenaed into Pueblo District Court and ordered to do so. (We did not reveal our source.)

I wanted to relate that story to you to illustrate in part my relationship with Beno.

It gets worse. The report said there were nearly two-dozen local victims, boys and girls who had been raped and molested by a large number of priests who served locally and in this area. And many of them had received the same threats that they dare not challenge the church or its representatives. One abuser told his victim that his family would be excommunicated from the church if what the abuser had done ever was revealed.

Puebloans have heard this story before. About 13 years ago, nearly two-dozen former students at the now-defunct all-boys Roncalli High School successfully sued the Pueblo Catholic Diocese and the Marianist religious order based in St. Louis for $4 million.

Those students — and many more here, in St. Louis and San Antonio — had been groomed and seduced by a Marianist brother, William Mueller, into participating in a so-called advanced-degree thesis experiment based on trust.

Mueller took the boys into the school’s soundproof band room, where he was the director, blindfolded and tied up the boys, knocked them out with chloroform and sodomized and abused them.

Chieftain readers learned through an investigative series we published how the church had shuffled Mueller between Pueblo, St. Louis and San Antonio, and even hid him in in the mountains of northern New Mexico for a few months under the misguided thinking that mountain serenity and some therapy could cure a pedophile. Eventually, the Marianist leadership kicked him out of the order. But the damage had been done, to an estimated — and this is a conservative number — hundreds of school boys.

And now John Beno, the Rev. Leo Bonfadini and many other local, well-known priests stationed here and elsewhere have been placed in that Hall of Shame and Depravity.

And the revelation by the state investigation begs the age-old question: “Do we ever really know someone?”

