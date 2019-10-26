The late October freeze appears set to continue this week.

Windy and cloudy skies Sunday are expected to shift to light snow and near-freezing temperatures in Pueblo by the evening, said Paul Wolyn, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

“It’s going to be a little tough to time here, but we’re talking like midevening (Sunday), probably when the snow will start in Pueblo,” Wolyn said.

Prolonged light snow is expected to intensify overnight Sunday as snowfall totals are expected to reach 2 inches by Monday morning. Snow may reach four inches or more over 24 hours, Wolyn said. Sunday’s expected high of 36 degrees could cool down to a high of 28 by Monday, he said.

Freezing temperatures are projected to continue through the beginning of the week, with a high near 30 on Tuesday and near 26 on Wednesday. Temperatures could warm up again by Friday, with next weekend’s highs above 40.

“We’re expecting a total maybe of two to four inches, maybe a little more, over a 24-hour period here in Pueblo,” Wolyn said. “It’s going to start (Sunday) evening and continue overnight and then by late in the afternoon.

“Big story: It’s going to be cold.”

On Wednesday, Pueblo saw 2.8 inches of snow in an overnight winter storm, while 15 inches was reported in Rye and 13 inches in Beulah.

jbartolo@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jamesbartolo6