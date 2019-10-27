Though new student enrollment at Colorado State University-Pueblo has increased for the second year in a row, overall undergraduate enrollment has declined.

School officials reported that undergraduate enrollment is currently at 3,855 students, which is down from 3,936 in 2018.

Officials said this is on track with the trend across the United States, with many regional comprehensive universities seeing the effects of declining birth rates, fewer high school graduates and the general decline in higher education enrollment.

New-student enrollment has increased for the second year in a row, with 63 new students this fall semester.

CSU-Pueblo has been intentionally increasing academic offerings. School officials said the new offerings reflect its vision to adapt to students’ needs in a rapidly changing economic landscape.

The university continues to update the wraparound services for students on campus to ensure the success of enrolled students as part of Vision 2028.

“CSU-Pueblo is proud of the fact that for the second year in a row, our new student enrollment has seen an increase, focused in the realms of online and graduate programming,” said Chrissy Holliday, vice president of Enrollment Management, Communications, and Student Affairs.

“Across the nation, universities like ours are struggling with enrollment, and our job is to adapt in ways that keep the university and our programs relevant to potential students.

Holliday said in an effort to offset the overall enrollment, CSU-Pueblo has worked to increase online and graduate enrollment, which can be seen with the successful numbers for fall of 2019.

Graduate student enrollment increased by 72 students.

Holliday said because of its shift in effort to focus more intentionally on graduate and online enrollment, CSU-Pueblo delayed reporting fall numbers to include the Fall B sections of online classes offered. Online enrollment saw a 70% increase from 2018 to 2019.

“The traditional college student who enrolls immediately after high school will always be integral to our success, and we are committed to providing that traditional path for a growing number of young people,” Holliday said.

She said another piece of CSU-Pueblo’s enrollment strategy calls for diversifying its student body by increasing professional, graduate and online programming.

“This region has a significant number of adult learners who have some college but no degree, or who now are seeking a degree to support career advancement or a new career path,” Holliday said.

“CSU-Pueblo, with its history of undergraduate research, professional programs and practical work-based application, is uniquely positioned to fill that need.”

CSU-Pueblo continues to be primarily composed of local students, with 83% of students being from Colorado, while out of state total 14% of the overall enrollment population, and international students totaling 3%. Students represent 33 countries, 42 states and territories, and 51 counties in the state of Colorado.

This academic year brought a surge in graduate student enrollment – with graduate enrollment up 32% in a single year, thanks to a new graduate program in social work and Doctor of Nursing Practice, and offering a master’s in education online. CSU-Pueblo’s student population this year is 35% first-generation, 55% women, and more than half the university’s students are diverse.

“Our presence in both Pueblo and Colorado Springs means that we can make a four-year degree accessible, affordable, and achievable for a majority of residents of Southern Colorado and beyond,” Holliday said.

